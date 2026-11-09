Major League Wrestling (MLW) returned to Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, November 8, 2026, for another round of television tapings.

The event featured several championship matches, including a title change, along with appearances by Killer Kross, Mistico, Yota Tsuji, Matt Riddle, Tessa Blanchard and others.

The matches taped at the event are scheduled to air on future episodes of MLW Fusion.

Featured below are complete MLW Fusion TV taping spoilers and results from November 8, 2026:

– Killer Kross, Mistico & Yota Tsuji defeated CONTRA Unit (Big Damo, Brick Savage & Okumura).

– Esfinge defeated Ultimo Guerrero.

– Joe Coffey defeated Colton Vaught.

– MLW World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeated Wolfgang & Mark Coffey to retain their titles.

– Titan vs. Esfinge ended in a draw.

– Trevor Lee defeated Dijak.

– Tessa Blanchard defeated Zamaya.

– MLW World Heavyweight Champion Josh Bishop defeated Joe Coffey to retain his championship.

– Templario defeated Diego Hill.

– Matt Riddle defeated Austin Aries to capture the MLW National Openweight Championship.

– Brick Savage picked up a victory before issuing an open challenge, which led to a confrontation with Jumbo.

– Masha Slamovich defeated Keyra.

– Labron Kozone defeated Andrew Everett.

The biggest development from the tapings saw Matt Riddle capture the MLW National Openweight Championship from Austin Aries, while Josh Bishop and The Good Brothers successfully defended their respective titles.

Check out the full episode of last week’s MLW Fusion via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T: Billy K. and PWInsider)