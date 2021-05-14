Major League Wrestling recently had a small portion of their library removed from their company Youtube channel, with more expected to be pulled and only a select few to remain.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is being done because MLW, and their CEO Court Bauer, are attempting to secure a rights deal for their archived content. While it is not known if that deal with happen with one of their numerous broadcast partners what is known is that the amount of content they can have on Youtube will depend on the flexibility given to them based on the final deal.

MLW currently broadcasts on beIN SPorts, DAZN, Fubo Sports, and most recently added VICE TV, home of the popular Dark Side of the Ring series, as a broadcast partner.

Stay tuned.