Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that MLW Heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu will be making his GCW return at the December 5th Slime Season event, which will be the promotion’s debut show in Las Vegas Nevada. The show will have a limited attendance due to COVID-19, and stream on FITE TV.
Tix on Sale TONITE at 8PM PST!
JACOB FATU returns to GCW on December 5th in Las Vegas at SLIME SEASON!
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
NEFT Vodka presents
GCW "Slime Season"
Sat 12/5 – 7pm
Meet LV – 233 S 4th Street
Las Vegas
