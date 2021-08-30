Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion is keeping a close eye on several free agents who recently hit the market, and hope to add to their already talented roster this coming fall. Full details can be found below.

With the new fall season just weeks away from kicking off, the office of wrestling operations is in overdrive.

With the budget reportedly increasing for the new season, league officials are working to add fire power to the already impressive roster, headlined by the likes of Fatu, Hammerstone, Davey Richards, Los Parks and countless others.

MLW.com can confirm a few key discussions are in “extra innings” and surround free agents who recently hit the market.

“With the Opera Cup around the corner, an emphasis on guys who can bring it bell-to-bell from a grappling and technical perspective is very important,” said Court Bauer. “I think you can expect to possibly see some high profile players enter the mix. Same goes for the women’s division. We have some awesome athletes hitting the division soon.”

MLW’s next event is October 2 in Philadelphia, featuring the first and second rounds of the Opera Cup, plus a full card of action. Tickets can be purchased at MLW2300.com.