Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they’ve begun early planning for another Super Series crossover with AAA following the success of the event last year, which was the final live show run by MLW prior to the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shutting down operations. Full details are below.

Following the success of the MLW / AAA Super Series, league officials have begun to map out plans for the next Super Series.

Due to the pandemic, plans for the ’21 co-promoted supercard had been on pause indefinitely. However, with optimism about the pandemic possibly coming to an end in 2021, league officials have set in motion the initial stages of framing out the next Super Series.

While early in the process, the league is scheduling meetings with several prominent promoters around the world about participation and possibly hosting the Super Series.

“One of the big questions I get asked a lot is what if MLW did something with this organization or that promotion,” said Court Bauer. “We are looking at this in a lot of ways as we build long-term relationships. It’s a very exciting and unpredictable moment in the sport and that’s a good thing, so buckle up and be ready.”