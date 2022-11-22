Major League Wrestling is currently in search of a new video editor that can help the promotion cut together video packages for their programming. Full details, including requirements for the position, can be found below.
Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.
This is a paid position.
Editor works remotely.
Responsibilities:
Create dynamic graphic intense packages for MLW broadcasts
Work alongside the post-production team, assembly editor, supervising producer and production team
Strong storytelling and editing skills
Strong ability to make deadlines
Research video assets, b-roll and other content needed for use in video production
Qualifications:
2 years of video production experience minimum
Demonstrates ability to manage the creative process from concept to delivery in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment
Proficient in Adobe Premiere and After Effects (working with AE templates are mandatory)
Experience creating and editing short-form video content for TV and/or digital distribution
Willingness to work non-traditional hours
MLW product knowledge
Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turn-arounds
Demonstrate ability to think creatively and very quickly
NOTE: When applying, share link to reel in order to be considered for the position.