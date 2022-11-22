Major League Wrestling is currently in search of a new video editor that can help the promotion cut together video packages for their programming. Full details, including requirements for the position, can be found below.

Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.

This is a paid position.

Editor works remotely.

Responsibilities:

Create dynamic graphic intense packages for MLW broadcasts

Work alongside the post-production team, assembly editor, supervising producer and production team

Strong storytelling and editing skills

Strong ability to make deadlines

Research video assets, b-roll and other content needed for use in video production

Qualifications:

2 years of video production experience minimum

Demonstrates ability to manage the creative process from concept to delivery in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Proficient in Adobe Premiere and After Effects (working with AE templates are mandatory)

Experience creating and editing short-form video content for TV and/or digital distribution

Willingness to work non-traditional hours

MLW product knowledge

Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turn-arounds

Demonstrate ability to think creatively and very quickly

NOTE: When applying, share link to reel in order to be considered for the position.