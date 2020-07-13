MLW Introduces New Line Of Medical Face Mask Covers

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release:
NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today introduced a line of face covering masks.
Fight the spread of germs and help combat COVID-19 by wearing MLW’s new line of face mask covers available at MLWshop.com (powered by Pro Wrestling Tees), including:
MLW Face Mask
CONTRA Unit Face Mask
LA Park Face Mask
Injustice Face Mask
Due To Demand Please Allow Approximately 2-3 Weeks To Ship
Adult Size Mask – Covering approx. 5” x 7.25”. Includes loop ties to make mask tighter.
Dye sublimation print on mask may show white creases near seams edges. Mask color white on opposite side.
Made Of 100% 2-Ply All White Polyester, Inside Cotton. Very Comfortable And Easy To Wear. Very Soft, Breathable, Washable, Reusable, Elastic ear bands. Includes filter pocket and 2 filter inserts.
Function: Non Medical. Protect Your Mouth. These are not intended for health care professionals. No proven studies that this mask is effective for protections against Covid-19. These face masks are not FDA or NIOSH-approved.
About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.
The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs on DAZN as well as on Saturday nights 10pm ET / 7pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.
