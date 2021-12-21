It was recently announced that Major League Wrestling had re-signed their current heavyweight champion, Alexander Hammerstone, to a new contract that will see the Hammer remain with the promotion through 2023.

Today MLW issued a statement regarding Hammerstone’s deal, which includes quotes from company CEO Court Bauer. Check it out below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that Alex Hammerstone has signed a multiyear contract extension, keeping the reigning World Heavyweight Champion in MLW for years to come.

“As MLW grows, we do so together with our talent and that’s reflected in the new deal we structured with Alex,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’re excited to have Alex call MLW home for the foreseeable future.”

Making his MLW debut in early 2019, the Arizona native captured gold within his first 90 days in the league, becoming the inaugural National Openweight Champion in Milwaukee. A member of the Dynasty, Hammerstone would conquer all challengers before setting his sights on a title versus title unification bout against Jacob Fatu.

Winning the Battle Riot this past July, Hammerstone would make history October 2nd in Philadelphia where he defeated Fatu to win the World Heavyweight Championship and have the distinction of ending Fatu’s undefeated streak.

Over the past year, Hammerstone has amassed a large fan following, making him #1 in sales on MLWShop.com.

Hammerstone will next defend the World Heavyweight Championship January 21 in Dallas at Blood & Thunder. Learn more about the card and tickets at MLWDallas.com.