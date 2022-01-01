Early last week PW Insider had reported that top star Mads Krugger has signed a new deal with the promotion, and that he was expected to receive a monster heel push.
MLW has since confirmed the news, stating that Krugger has signed a multi-year contract extension. Check out their full statement below.
The masked mercenary known as Mads Krugger has just signed a multiyear agreement with MLW.
With CONTRA’s collapse, the brawling brute from South Africa found himself a free agent, presenting an opportunity for MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran to move quickly and making a deal to keep Krugger in MLW.
MLW.com spoke off the record with high-up league officials were”disturbed” by Cesar brokering the deal, given Krugger’s ties to CONTRA.
Undefeated since emerging a year ago as the “Black Hand of CONTRA,” the 7 footer has been a ferocious force in Major League Wrestling.
MLW.com attempted to reach out to Krugger for comment but were unsuccessful.