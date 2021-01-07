MLW Kings Of Colosseum 2021 Results

January 6, 2021

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes w/Aria Blake In A Bunkhouse Match For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

Rockers Punches. Brien dumps Marshall out of the ring. Brien attacks Ross from behind. Double Irish Whip. Ross avoids The Cowbell Attack. Von Erichs with Stereo Dropkicks. Ross and Brien are trading back and forth shots Brien slams Ross’s head on the ring apron. Brien starts biting Ross’s forehead. Ross with a straight right hand. Brien with heavy bodyshots. Ross thrust kicks the midsection of Brien. Marshall uppercuts Brien. Ross is exchanging blows with Patrick.

All hell is breaking loose in Orlando. Marshall launches Patrick over a table. Brien rams his boot across Marshall’s face. Marshall and Brien are brawling in the backstage area. Bodyshot Exchange. Ross sends Patrick face first into the steel ring post. Marshall clocks Brien with the cowbell. Patrick begs for mercy. Blake delivers the low blow. Brien goes for The PileDriver, but Marshall counters with a Back Body Drop. Blake jumps on Ross’s back. Ross dumps Blake back first on the canvas. Marshall applies The Claw. Von Erich connects with their Iron Claw/Belly to Back Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Tag Team Champions, The Von Erichs via Pinfall

PWI Top 10 Contenders To The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) Mads Krugger

9.) Calvin Tankman

8.) Laredo Kid

7.) ACH

6.) Richard Holliday

5.) Myron Reed

4.) LA Park

3.) Low Ki

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

Second Match: Myron Reed (c) w/Jordan Oliver vs. Lio Rush For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Rush grabs the left leg of Reed. Wrist Lock Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rush with a waist lock go-behind. Rush shoves Reed. Reed drops down on the canvas. Rush sends Reed into the ropes. Reed catches Rush in mid-air. Rush rolls Reed over for a two count. Reed reverses out of the irish from Rush. Rush goes for a Cazadora Bulldog, but Reed counters with a Belly to Back Suplex. Reed with The SlingShot Leg Drop for a two count. Rush with an arm-drag takeover. Reed kicks Rush in the gut. Rush crawls under Reed. Rush reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Rush scores the elbow knockdown. Rush with a Mid-Kick. Reed reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush showcases his speed and agility. Rush dumps Reed out of the ring.

Reed avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rush with The Handspring Kick. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Rush rolls Reed back into the ring. Rush hooks the outside leg for a one count. Rush kicks Reed in the back. Rush rams his boot across Reed’s face. Rush with a straight right hand. Rush with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rush sits on Reed’s back. Rush applies a chin lock. Rush with a crossface. Rush fish hooks Reed. Rush applies a rear chin lock. Reed gets back to a vertical base. Forearm Exchange. Reed decks Rush with a JawBreaker. Reed ducks a clothesline from Rush. Rush denies The SpringBoard Cutter. Rush with a Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Rush argues with the referee. Rush kicks Reed in the ribs. Rush talks smack to Reed. Rush slams Reed’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rush repeatedly stomps on Reed’s chest. Rush with a straight right hand. Rush with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Rush is trying to keep Reed grounded. Reed backs Rush into the turnbuckles. Rush applies The Sleeper Hold. Reed with a snap mare takeover. Reed scores the elbow knockdown. Reed clotheslines Rush. Rush reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Reed with a Running Lariat. Rush launches Reed over the top rope. Reed hits The SlingShot CodeBreaker. Rush regroups on the outside. Reed with a Top Rope Plancha. Reed rolls Rush back into the ring. Reed with a SpringBoard Spinning Uppercut for a two count. Reed applies a waist lock. Rush with three sharp elbow strikes. Reed goes for The Half Nelson Suplex, but Rush rolls him over for a two count. Reed with The Half Nelson Suplex. Rush rises back on his feet. Reed with The Fireman’s Carry TakeOver. Reed SuperKicks Rush for a two count.

Rush with an Overhead Kick. Rush follows that with The Quebrada. Rush rolls Reed back into the ring. Rush drops Reed with The Spinning Unprettier for a two count. Reed denies The Come Up. Tip Up by Reed. Reed whips Rush across the ring. Rush with a running clothesline. Rush goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Reed counters with The Stunner. Second Forearm Exchange. Rush delivers his combination offense. Reed kicks Rush in the face. Rush ducks a clothesline from Reed. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Reed. Reed avoids The Spinning Hook Kick. Reed matrix under a clothesline from Reed. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reed hits The Flying Cutter off the ring apron. Reed rolls Rush back into the ring. Reed goes for The No Cap Splash, but Rush ducks out of the way. Rush connects with The Come Up. Rush plants Reed with The Final Hour to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Middleweight Champion, Lio Rush via Pinfall

– CONTRA Unit lays out Injustice in the backstage area. Shawn Daivari is the newest member of CONTRA Unit.

Josef Samael Promo

CONTRA has been labeled, extremists. Categorized as a violent group. This is true. And while I stand here, in the empty quarter of the Arabian Peninsula, no man’s land, I offer the world two gifts for the new year. A new solider of CONTRA will take arms tonight, while my masked mercenary takes Hammerstone’s title and career. HAIL, CONTRA!

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger For The MLW National OpenWeight Championship

Hammerstone attacks Krugger before the bell rings. Hammerstone clocks Krugger with the OpenWeight Title. Krugger throws Hammerstone off the top turnbuckle. Hammerstone kicks Krugger in the face. Hammerstone brings Krugger to the corner. Hammerstone with a stomp/haymaker combination. Hammerstone applies a wrist lock. Krugger reverses out of the irish whip from Hammerstone. Krugger shrugs off a lariat from Hammerstone. Hammerstone denies The ChokeSlam. Krugger launches Hammerstone over the top rope. Hammerstone with a shoulder block. Krugger kicks Hammerstone off the ring apron. Krugger uppercuts Hammerstone. Krugger punches Hammerstone in the back. Hammerstone slams Krugger’s head on the canvas. Krugger ducks a clothesline from Hammerstone. Krugger ChokeSlams Hammerstone on the apron. Krugger rolls Hammerstone back into the ring.

Krugger with heavy bodyshots. Hammerstone unloads three knife edge chops. Krugger uppercuts Hammerstone. Krugger slaps Hammerstone in the chest. Krugger with the irish whip. Krugger with The Stinger Splash. Hammerstone avoids The Running Boot. Hammerstone with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Hammerstone with a chop/forearm combination. Krugger reverses out of the irish whip from Hammerstone. Hammerstone ducks a clothesline from Krugger. Hammerstone with a Flying Clothesline. Hammerstone with a corner clothesline. Krugger reverses out of the irish whip from Hammerstone. Hammerstone side steps Krugger into the turnbuckles. Hammerstone nails Krugger with The Pump Kick.

Hammerstone with The Pumphandle Suplex for a one count. Hammerstone with another Pump Kick. Krugger denies The Nightmare Pendulum. Krugger tees off on Hammerstone. Hammerstone is throwing haymakers at Krugger. Slugfest in the corner. Krugger with clubbing elbow smashes. Krugger with forearm shivers. Krugger dumps Hammerstone over the top rope. Hammerstone decks Krugger with a back elbow smash. Hammerstone and Krugger are brawling around the ringside area. Krugger sends Hammerstone face first into the middle turnbuckle bar. Krugger brings Hammerstone to the stage. Haymaker Exchange. Krugger applies The Sleeper Hold. Hammerstone and Krugger got counted out as their brawl spilled towards the backstage area.

Match Result: Double Count-Out, But Still MLW National OpenWeight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

