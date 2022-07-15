MLW Kings Of Colosseum 2022 Results

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Brittany Blake vs. Zoey Skye

Skye starts things off with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Skye with a GourdBuster. Skye with a low dropkick for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Blake. Blake with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blake drives her shoulder into the midsection of Skye. Blake with a Rising Knee Strike. Blake blocks a boot from Skye. Blake with a BackBreaker for a two count. Skye denies The La Magistral. Skye ducks a clothesline from Blake. Skye with a diving clothesline. Skye thrust kicks the midsection of Blake.

Skye with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Skye with a palm strike. Skye follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Blake decks Skye with a JawBreaker. Skye sweeps out the legs of Blake. Blake kicks Skye off the ring apron. Blake with a Tiger Feint Kick. Blake dives over Skye. Skye hits The Backstabber for a two count. Blake side steps Skye into the turnbuckles. Blake connects with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Blake makes Skye tap out to The Bad Omen.

Winner: Brittany Blake via Submission

Second Match: Matt Cross vs. ACH

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cross applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cross applies a side headlock. ACH whips Cross across the ring. ACH leapfrogs over Cross. ACH drops down on the canvas. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Cross sweeps out the legs of ACH. ACH kicks Cross in the gut. ACH with a knife edge chop. ACH with the irish whip. Cross dives over ACH. Cross with a Headscissors Takeover. Cross with a flying forearm smash. Cross kicks out the legs of ACH. Cross with a falling elbow drop for a one count. Cross with a blistering chop. Short-Arm Reversal by ACH. ACH scores the ankle pick. ACH grapevines the legs of Cross. ACH applies The Muta Lock. Cross grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. ACH with a chop/forearm combination. ACH sends Cross to the corner. ACH with a running forearm smash.

Cross with a Cartwheel Back Elbow. Cross follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Cross with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Cross nails ACH with The Pump Kick for a two count. Cross has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Cross whips ACH across the ring. ACH holds onto the ropes. ACH launches Cross over the top rope. ACH with a forearm smash. ACH dropkicks Cross off the ring apron. ACH with The Slingshot Pescado. ACH rolls Cross back into the ring. ACH ascends to the top turnbuckle. ACH with forearm shivers. ACH dives over Cross. ACH ducks a clothesline from Cross. ACH with a Step Up Enzuigiri. ACH drills Cross with The BrainBuster for a two count. Forearm Exchange. ACH dodges The Discus Lariat. ACH goes for a German Suplex, but Cross lands back on his feet. Cross ducks a clothesline from ACH. Cross hits The Handspring Cutter. Cross connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cross via Pinfall

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday w/Alicia Atout For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone is throwing haymakers at Holliday. Holliday shoves Hammerstone. Holliday ducks a clothesline from Hammerstone. Holliday slaps Hammerstone in the face. Hammerstone launches Holliday to the corner. Hammerstone repeatedly stomps on Holliday’s chest. Holliday kicks Hammerstone in the face. Hammerstone goes for an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex, but Holliday counters with The Bell Clap. Short-Arm Reversal by Hammerstone. Hammerstone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Hammerstone kicks Holliday in the gut. Hammerstone goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Holliday lands back on his feet. Hammerstone clotheslines Holliday over the top rope. Holliday drags Hammerstone out of the ring. Hammerstone tees off on Holliday. Holliday uses Atout as a shield. Hammerstone blocks the slap from Atout. Holliday kicks Hammerstone in the gut. Holliday drops Hammerstone with a Side Russian Leg Sweep on the floor.

Hammerstone sends Holliday chest first into the canvas. Hammerstone drives Holliday back first into the turnbuckles. Holliday rolls Hammerstone over for a two count. Holliday hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Holliday repeatedly stomps on Hammerstone’s chest. Holliday is choking Hammerstone with his boot. Holliday with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Holliday delivers The Garvin Stomp. Holliday starts laughing at Hammerstone. Holliday hammers down on the left knee of Hammerstone. Hammerstone denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Hammerstone scores the elbow knockdown. Hammerstone clotheslines Holliday. Holliday reverses out of the irish whip from Hammerstone. Hammerstone with a Leaping Knee Smash. Hammerstone with a Release German Suplex. Holliday kicks Hammerstone in the gut. Holliday drops Hammerstone with The Pedigree for a two count.

The referee gets distracted by Atout. Holliday attacks Hammerstone with one of Atout’s heels for a two count. Holliday is displaying his frustration. Hammerstone fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hammerstone inadvertently knocks down the referee. Hammerstone with The TKO. Cesar Duran brings a henchman down to the ringside area. The henchman is wearing a referee shirt. Holliday continues to stomp on Hammerstone’s chest. Holliday with multiple chair shots. Holliday connects with The 2008 on the chair for a two count. The main official shoves the azteca henchman. Holliday becomes apoplectic. Hammerstone flings the chair out of the ring. Hammerstone hulks up. Holliday slaps Hammerstone in the face. Hammerstone with three clotheslines. Hammerstone punches the azteca henchman. Hammerstone with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Hammerstone shakes the ropes. Hammerstone plants Holliday with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

