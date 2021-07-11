News broke yesterday that MLW has signed veteran star Danny Limelight to a multi-year deal following his debut at last night’s Battle Riot III tapings in Philadelphia, withLimelight still having an option to return to AEW (he worked regularly on Dark) in the future if he chooses.

According to Fightful Select, Limelight wasn’t the only signing made after last night. Julius Smokes and Slice Boogie, who debuted with Limelight on the show, have also been signed to MLW contracts. The trio formed a new LAX that will be led by lucha-libre legend Konnan going forward.

We have the full spoilers to Battle Riot III, which can be checked out here.