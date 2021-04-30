Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Myron Reed will challenge Lio Rush for the MLW Middleweight championship on next week’s edition of Fusion. This will be a rematch between the two rising stars, with Rush capturing the title during their last meeting. Full details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Lio Rush (champion) vs. Myron Reed in a rematch for the World Middleweight Championship for this Wednesday, May 5 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After a brilliant championship bout at Kings of Colosseum in January, the sport demanded a rematch. That match finally goes down this Wednesday.

The coveted World Middleweight Championship will hang in the balance as a rematch five months culminates ex-champ Myron Reed’s journey of redemption. But will he run out of time as he faces the “Man of the Hour” the reigning World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush?

Rush, who has cleaned out the 205 pound and under division throughout his reign looks to cement his name in legacy and be the greatest champion in division history.

Perfectly matched up, Rush/Reed 2 promises to thrill fans with a high octane encounter featuring two of the sports best battling it out for their legacy.

Will the Louisville native Reed reemerge as the “Young GOAT”?

Will Rush continue his dominance in the division?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (Champion) vs. Myron Reed

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, Richard Holliday, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.