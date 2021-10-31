Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Tajiri will defend his Middleweight championship against Atsuki Aoyagi at the November 28th All Japan Pro Wrestling show, which marks first time an MLW title has ever been defended at an All Japan event. Full details can be found below.

The newly minted World Middleweight Champion Yoshihiro TAJIRI will defend the title in an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring.

MLW.com has confirmed that TAJIRI’s first title defense will take place on Sunday November 28th.

Atsuki Aoyagi, a talented AJPW grappler, will challenge TAJIRI in the historic title fight.

This marks the first MLW World Championship defense in an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring since 2003.

The announcement of the interpromotional championship bout comes just days after MLW CEO Court Bauer pondered such a match on twitter.