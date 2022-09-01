Major League Wrestling released the following video of Middleweight champion Myron Reed accepting the challenge of Shun Skywalker for the September 18th Super Series 2022 event, where Reed will defend his title. Watch Reed’s response to Skywalker’s challenge, as well as an excerpt from MLW, below.

YOUNG GOAT Myron Reed has fighting words for Shun Skywalker

MLW.com can confirm league officials are drafting a bout sheet for the big interpromotional title fight with contracts being sent to the DRAGONGATE office in Kobe, Japan to make official for Super Series Sept. 18 in Atlanta.

More as this story develops.