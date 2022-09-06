Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Davey Richards will defend his National Openweight Championship against SB KENTO at the promotion’s September 18th Super Series 22 event from the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced an inter-promotional National Openweight Championship bout featuring DRAGONGATE’s SB KENTo vs. Davey Richards (champion) at MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Purchase tickets at http://www.LuchaTickets.com.

Two master technicians will fight for the first-time ever as the rising star of DRAGONGATE SB KENTo challenges for his first championship in America.

Davey Richards has defended the National Openweight Championship against threats from New Japan Pro Wrestling and the NWA and upon hearing of DRAGONGATE’s presence in the Super Series, the hunt was on for the “American Wolf” to make it a trifecta with DRAGONGATE.

Determined to defend the National Openweight Title against anyone anywhere, Richards worked with league officials over the past few weeks to lock in a title fight for Super Series. Now that bout is set.

Mr. Toru Kido, CEO of DRAGONGATE, has authorized SB KENTo to challenge for the title, with MLW CEO Court Bauer and Cesar Duran signing off on the inter-promotional championship bout this morning.

Representing DRAGONGATE and the infamous Z-Brats, SB KENTo is a former Open The Twin Gate Champion, a two-time Open The Brave Gate Champion and an Open The Triangle Gate Champion. All belts won in a mere 3 year window, made even more impressive given he debuted in 2019.

Aligned with Shun Skywalker, KENTo is a technical force, crushing skulls with his brainbuster, “SBK” is also known to end matches with his brilliant bridging straight jacket German suplex and sharpshooter.

Will SBK bring gold home to Kobe, Japan? Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

Learn more at: https://mlw.com/superseries22/.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

World Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

Also scheduled to appear:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

The Samoan SWAT Team

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

