Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the Davey Richards and Clark Connors singles matchup at the July 30th NJPW Music City Mayhem event will now be for the MLW National Openweight championship. Full details, including a quote from MLW CEO Court Bauer and an updated look at the card, can be found below.

“American” Wolf Davey Richards will step foot in a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring for the first time in a decade in a historic interpromotional title bout.

NJPW will host the next MLW National Openweight Championship title bout.

The National Openweight title fight will feature Davey Richards vs. NJPW’s Clark Connors at Music City Mayhem July 30 in Nashville.

“New Japan hosting this interpromotional title fight is historic,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Davey wanted this fight bad and Connors is a beast. The implications of the outcome of this title fight could ripple through two promotions.”

Richards dethroned Alex Kane last month in New York City to claim the National Openweight title and become only the third fighter to ever hold the belt. Could Clark Connors be the fourth? Find out next Saturday, July 30.

* No DQ Main Event: Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado (non-title)

* Kushida vs. Alex Shelley

* Davey Richards vs. Clark Connors for the MLW National Openweight championship

* Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defends against Big Damo

* Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura and Fred Yehi vs. Ren Narita, Kevin Knight and The DKC

* IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR and Alex Zayne vs. TJP and Aussie Open