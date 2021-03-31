MLW Never Say Never 2021 Results

March 31, 2021

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Ray Flores & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

Oliver ducks a clothesline from Gotch. Oliver applies a waist lock. Oliver with a waist lock takedown. Oliver applies a front face lock. Gotch with a single leg takedown. Gotch grapevines the legs of Oliver. Oliver transitions into a toe and ankle hold. Gotch applies a Modified CrossFace Chicken Wing. Oliver grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gotch applies a front chancery. Gotch transitions into The Grounding Cobra Twist. Gotch HeadButts Oliver. Forearm Exchange. Oliver sends Gotch to the ring apron. Oliver with a forearm smash. Gotch lures Oliver to the outside. Standing Switch Exchange. Oliver decks Gotch with a back elbow smash. Gotch punches Oliver in mid-air for a one count. Gotch removes Oliver’s bandana. Gotch is raining down haymakers. Gotch with a knee drop. Gotch fish hooks Oliver with the bandana. The referee admonishes Gotch.

Gotch repeatedly stomps on Oliver’s chest. Gotch kicks Oliver in the face. Oliver with forearm shivers. Gotch with a Spinning Back Kick. Gotch drops Oliver with The Big Boot for a two count. Gotch applies a top wrist lock. Oliver heads to the outside. Gotch kicks Oliver in the back. Oliver with a knife edge chop. Gotch with a straight right hand. Oliver runs Gotch into the edge of the ring frame. Gotch drives his knee into the midsection of Oliver. Gotch with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Gotch rolls Oliver back into the ring. Gotch hooks the outside leg for a two count. Gotch repeatedly drives his knee into Oliver’s back.

Gotch with clubbing elbow smashes for a two count. Gotch works on his joint manipulation game. Gotch with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Gotch with a knee lift. Oliver denies The Gotch Driver. Gotch rocks Oliver with a forearm smash. Gotch goes for The Gotch Driver, but Oliver counters with The DDT. Third Forearm Exchange. Gotch uppercuts Oliver. Running Forearm Exchange. Oliver clotheslines Gotch. Gotch continues to pepper Oliver with forearms. Gotch denies The Clout Cutter. Oliver snap mares out of The Rear Naked Choke. Oliver rolls Gotch over for a two count. Oliver connects with The Clout Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Oliver via Pinfall

Josef Samael Promo

Never Say Never. It’s an idyllic western expression that’s full of hope. But when you’re low on luck and just about out of time, you, Injustice, infidels, typical unapologetic arrogant americans, running your mouths on your thousand dollar iPhones, trying to convince the public, really trying to convince yourselves that your revolution has a chance. But this isn’t a revolution. This is a war. A war that I’ve trained my warriors for, day in and day out, right here in the killing fields of Cambodia.

And while Calvin Tankman’s been taking photographs with the children and the media’s been celebrating his arrival, my world champion, he’s been butchering 20 men a day in the most lethal hand-to-hand combat, being put to the test. While, I, I’ve been charting your destruction. Tonight, the black flag of CONTRA will be draped over three body bags as your revolution lays in ruins. Now, that’s justice. HAIL, CONTRA !!!!

Second Match: Myron Reed vs. Daivari

Slugfest after the bell rings rings. Turnbuckle Party. Reed dumps Daivari out of the ring. Reed lands The Suicide Dive. Reed with a forearm smash. Reed hammers down on the back of Daivari’s neck. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Daivari repeatedly stomps on Reed’s chest. Daivari starts choking Reed. The referee admonishes Daivari. Daivari rolls Reed back into the ring. Daivari punches Reed in the back. Daivari slams Reed’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari whips Reed into the turnbuckles for a two count. Daivari is putting the boots to Reed. Daivari stands on Reed’s back. Daivari sends Reed to the outside. Daivari and Reed are brawling on the stage. Daivari kicks Reed in the back. Daivari goes for The PileDriver, but Reed counters with a Back Body Drop. Reed with a Flying Crossbody Block off the speakers. Reed rolls Daivari back into the ring. Reed goes for The SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Daivari ducks out of the way.

Daivari works on the left ankle of Reed. Daivari applies a leg lock. Daivari with clubbing knee drops. Daivari applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Reed reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Daivari continues to stomp on the left knee of Reed. Daivari goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Reed counters with The Stunner. Reed pops back on his feet. Reed clotheslines Daivari. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Reed kicks Daivari in the face. Reed with a Slingshot Belly to Belly Suplex. Reed with a Guillotine Leg Drop. Reed follows that with The Slingshot Leg Drop for a two count. Daivari sends Reed to the corner. Reed with a back elbow smash. Daivari Powerslams Reed for a two count. Daivari is displaying his frustration. Daivari puts on Reed’s chest protector. Daivari bodyslams Reed. Daivari goes for The Frog Splash, but Reed ducks out of the way. Reed hits The Clout Cutter. Reed retrieves the chest protector. Reed connects with The No CAP Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Myron Reed via Pinfall

Third Match: Jacob Fatu (c) w/Daivari vs. Calvin Tankman For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tankman applies a side headlock. Fatu whips Tankman across the ring. Tankman runs into Fatu. Tankman ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Tankman with a leaping shoulder block. Fatu regroups on the outside. Tankman is throwing haymakers at Fatu. Fatu decks Tankman with a back elbow smash. Fatu with a knife edge chop. Fatu with a straight right hand. Fatu sends Tankman to the corner. Tankman dives over Fatu. Tankman with a flying arm-drag. Tankman dropkicks Fatu. Tankman with a chop/forearm combination. Tankman talks smack to Fatu. Fatu skins the cat. Fatu HeadButts Tankman. Fatu with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Fatu SuperKicks Tankman. Fatu with Two HeadButts. Fatu uppercuts Tankman. Fatu whips Tankman across the ring. Tankman kicks Fatu in the face. Fatu hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Fatu uses the middle rope as a weapon. Fatu and Tankman are trading back and forth shots. Fatu is mauling Tankman in the corner.

Fatu with a throat thrust. Fatu HeadButts Tankman. Fatu slams Tankman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fatu with a straight right hand. Fatu levels Tankman with a Body Avalanche. Fatu with a Reverse Senton Bomb. Fatu kicks Tankman in the face. Fatu applies a nerve hold. Tankman with heavy bodyshots. Fatu scores the elbow knockdown. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Tankman delivers his combination offense. Fatu with a blistering chop. Tankman answers with The Pounce. Tankman lands The Suicide Dive. Tankman with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Fatu denies The Cutter. Fatu SuperKicks Tankman. Fatu with The HandSpring MoonSault for a two count. Tankman with a Pop Up Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Tankman with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Tankman follows that with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Tankman lays out Daivari. Fatu nails Tankman with The CONTRA Flag behind the referee’s back. Fatu connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Jacob Fatu via Pinfall

