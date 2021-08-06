Major League Wrestling issued a pair of press releases earlier today announcing that the originally scheduled taping in Chicago which would have happened on November 6th, will no longer be taking place in the Windy City and instead will see the promotion return to the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details are below.

Major League Wrestling: FUSION on November 6 will no longer take place in Chicago.

Refunds have been issued via Eventbrite and also are available at all points of purchase. If you have a question, please email [email protected]

MLW’s November 6 event has been moved from Chicago to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Tickets for the November 6 event in Philadelphia will go on sale when MLW returns to the historic 2300 Arena on Saturday October 2nd at the box office and online.