Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer took to Twitter earlier today and revealed that MLW has signed a new broadcast deal for the UK and Ireland, and will announce the partner in the upcoming days. He writes, “Signed our new UK/Ireland deal late last night. More eyes on @MLW than ever before in the region. More in the days ahead.”

PW Insider has confirmed that MLW’s new taping location for their “Rebirth” return from COVID-19 will take place in the Orlando Florida area.

Company star Mance Warner applied to trademark the term Southern Stomper on August 27th.