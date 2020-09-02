Major League Wrestling will be returning from their COVID-19 hiatus next month, with a slew of new content coming to their newest broadcast partner, DAZN. This will include a significant amount of MLW’s extensive library going back to the 2000s.

MLW will also be airing their weekly series on a new day of the week on the Fubo Sports Network, which is available on a number of platforms and devices including Fubo TV. Reports are that the name Fusion will no longer be used. Their original broadcast partner, beIN Sports, will air a replay of the show from Fubo in their Saturday night timeslot.

(H/T PW Insider)