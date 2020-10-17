-Major League Wrestling will begin tapings episode for their company return this weekend in Florida. Indie star Mike Parrow will be reportedly joining the MLW roster, although there’s no word as to what his first feud will be.

-Former head writer for WWE SmackDown Alex Greenfield has returned to MLW to work as a producer. His job will focus specifically on behind-the-scenes aspects.

-MLW has also brought in Biff Lawson to work as a producer. His resume includes working on sevearl A&E Network series like Emergency Rescue and Live PD.

(H/T PW Insider)