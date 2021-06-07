PW Insider has released the following notes about Major League Wrestling:

-MLW will be releasing more tickets for their July 10th taping from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the promotion’s first event with fans back since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. This is expected to be announced in the next couple of days.

-VICE TV is reportedly going to run a marathon of MLW episodes close to July 4th, as MLW has not taped any new content since they signed a deal with the network.

-The Opera Cup, which the company brought back in 2019, is going to be revived this October. The first year was won by Davey Boy Smith Jr., who defeated Brian Pillman Jr. in the finals. Last year former MLW world champion Tom Lawlor was crowned the winner after besting Low Ki.