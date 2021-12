Major League Wrestling has released a new video vignette hyping the arrival of nZo (fka Enzo Amore in WWE), who will be making his debut for the promotion on this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion: Alpha where he takes on Matt Cross.

MLW has also released a video of new National Openweight champion Alex Kane announcing the formation of the Bomaye Fight Club, a group that Kane organized himself shortly after his public departure from Dan Lambert’s American Top Team. Check it out below.