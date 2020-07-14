MLW Now Available To Stream In Brazil On DAZN

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion is now available to stream in Brazil thanks to DAZN. Details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling is now available on DAZN Brasil! Now you can watch MLW, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, Paranaense championship, Premier League, Coppa Italia, Brasileirao Serie C and more, in HD and on multiple devices, live on DAZN Brasil. Missed a game? Watch all the highlights.