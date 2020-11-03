Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that indie sensation ACH (fka Jordan Myles in WWE) will be involved in the upcoming episodes of Fusion, which have been entitled #TheRestart. Details can be found below.

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling today announced the return of ACH as part of MLW #TheRestart.

Major League Wrestling will return Wednesday November 18th on Fubo Sports Network and YouTube at 7pm and nationwide on cable and dish Saturday night November 21st on beIN SPORTS.

Known for bombarding adversaries with a variety of 450º splashes and signature moves like the Dragon Ball Z, ACH originally debuted in MLW in 2018.

Now, the tenacious Texan looks to return and secure championship gold… and perhaps the 2020 Opera Cup.

“ACH has made it very clear he wants in the 2020 Opera Cup,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “He would bring a new dimension to the Cup with his aerial and ground game unlike anyone out there. All I can say is… stay tuned.”

Combining uncanny agility with blistering strikes, ACH is the evolution of the modern-day fighter. Once you see ACH take flight, you’ll agree that this hybrid wrestler is in fact “SUUUUUUUPER”!

MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET.

Watch FUSION anytime, anywhere on DAZN.