Major League Wrestling issued the following press release commenting on re-signing with beIN Sports. Details are below.

NEW YORK/MIAMI – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”)® and beIN SPORTS have renewed their partnership, with MLW set to continue airing on cable television and satellite nationwide.

The broadcast partnership agreement includes broadcast rights for MLW’s weekly series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, which airs Saturdays at 10pm ET.

This deal marks the first of many expected for the league as it expands its content offerings to linear and nonlinear broadcasters.

MLW is represented by Matt Sorger, Bryan Diperstein and Will Horowitz of ICM Partners.

“We are excited to continue to be a cornerstone of beIN SPORTS’ portfolio of world-class sports content. beIN’s dual language reach will help further entrench MLW as a thriving sports league,” Court Bauer, CEO and founder of MLW, said.

Regularly one of the highest rated programs on the sports network, beIN SPORTS has been the home of Major League Wrestling since 2018.

MLW will premiere a new season of FUSION this fall as part of #TheRestart initiative.

About beIN SPORTS North America:

beIN SPORTS is part of beIN MEDIA GROUP, the leading sports, media and entertainment group. beIN SPORTS holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster, operating across 5 continents, 43 countries, in 9 different languages and with over 55 million subscribers worldwide. As well as being one of the most valued international partners of the IOC, UEFA, FIFA, the English Premier League, LaLiga, the NBA, Major League Wrestling, Wimbledon, USTA, and WTA, beIN SPORTS is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the Middle East & North Africa.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.