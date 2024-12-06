The following results come courtesy of Fightful.com.
MLW One Shot presented by Eric Bischoff starts NOW!
– Eric Bischoff opens the show and announces a Gravity Gramble for MLW Kings of Colosseum. Briefcases will contain weapons, nothing, or a guaranteed MLW World Title match. AKIRA, Mads Krule Krugger, BRG, Matthew Justice, and Trevor Lee are set to compete in the match.
– Krule confronts Bischoff, who reveals Krule will face Babathunder (formerly Babatunde aka Commander Azeez in WWE)
– Mads Krule Krugger def. Babathunder
– Babathunder joins CONTRA Unit.
– Paul Walter Hauser is revealed as Matthew Justice’s tag team partner.
– Delmi Exo def. Ava Everett
– Delmi will face Janai Kai at MLW Kings of Colosseum in a Title vs. Hair match.
– Taped Fist Match: Alex Kane def. Bobby Fish
– Eric Bischoff “fires” Kane after the match.
– MLW World Middleweight Championship: Mistico (c) def. Trevor Lee
– Matt Riddle def. Donovan Dijak by DQ
– Tom Lawlor makes the save for Riddle.
– Street Fight: The Andersons (Brock Anderson & CW Anderson) def. Matthew Justice & Paul Walter Hauser
– MLW World Tag Team Championships: CozyMAX (Okumura & Satoshi Kojima) def. Contra Unit (Ikuro Kwon & Minoru Suzuki)
– Eric Bischoff has MLW documents.
