The following results come courtesy of Fightful.com.

MLW One Shot presented by Eric Bischoff starts NOW!

– Eric Bischoff opens the show and announces a Gravity Gramble for MLW Kings of Colosseum. Briefcases will contain weapons, nothing, or a guaranteed MLW World Title match. AKIRA, Mads Krule Krugger, BRG, Matthew Justice, and Trevor Lee are set to compete in the match.

– Krule confronts Bischoff, who reveals Krule will face Babathunder (formerly Babatunde aka Commander Azeez in WWE)

– Mads Krule Krugger def. Babathunder

– Babathunder joins CONTRA Unit.

– Paul Walter Hauser is revealed as Matthew Justice’s tag team partner.

– Delmi Exo def. Ava Everett

– Delmi will face Janai Kai at MLW Kings of Colosseum in a Title vs. Hair match.

– Taped Fist Match: Alex Kane def. Bobby Fish

– Eric Bischoff “fires” Kane after the match.

– MLW World Middleweight Championship: Mistico (c) def. Trevor Lee

– Matt Riddle def. Donovan Dijak by DQ

– Tom Lawlor makes the save for Riddle.

– Street Fight: The Andersons (Brock Anderson & CW Anderson) def. Matthew Justice & Paul Walter Hauser

– MLW World Tag Team Championships: CozyMAX (Okumura & Satoshi Kojima) def. Contra Unit (Ikuro Kwon & Minoru Suzuki)

– Eric Bischoff has MLW documents.