MLW has postponed their 2022 Never Say Never event, which had been scheduled for Saturday, July 16 from Cicero Stadium near Chicago.

The new date for Never Say Never has not been announced as of this writing, but MLW noted that their arena and live event division is revamping the 2022 schedule, and “some change-ups in the calendar” are expected, as well as “surprises on the horizon as business is about to pick up on the television end” of MLW’s operations.

MLW has already issued refunds via Eventbrite for the July 16 date, and other refunds are available at all points of purchase. Fans can e-mail [email protected] if they have any questions.

“MLW would like to thank all of our fans that have purchased tickets for this event. MLW is working to re-schedule a fight card in Chicago in the near future. MLW returns to New York City for the first time in 3 years June 23 for the Battle Riot IV and the enthusiasm is palpable. Tickets are becoming scarce as this super card is tracking to sellout, just like the Battle Riot III did last year. Get your tickets before they’re gone at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite,” MLW added in their announcement.

On a related note, it looks like MLW may be returning to Florida for TV tapings soon. They have not taped at GILT Nightclub in Orlando since the summer of 2021, but MLW boss Court Bauer took to Twitter shortly after the announcement on the Chicago date being postponed, and teased a return to the Sunshine State.

“Florida it’s been forever since @MLW came through. [winking face emoji],” he wrote with the photo seen below.

You can click here for the latest line-up for the upcoming MLW Battle Riot IV event from New York City.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on MLW. Below is the full tweet from Bauer:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.