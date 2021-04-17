Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion’s June 5th return to Chicago has once again been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced its June 5 event in Chicago at Cicero Stadium has been postponed and rescheduled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date is Saturday November 6 at Cicero Stadium.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored for the new date of November 6.

If you wish to purchase tickets for the November 6 card, you can do so now at: MLWgo.com.

We wish you all continued health during these trying times and look forward to seeing you back at the matches soon. In the meantime, we invite you join us this Wednesday as MLW returns with all new episodes of MLW FUSION at 7pm ET. You can learn more on how and where to watch at: https://mlw.com/where-to-watch/.