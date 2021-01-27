Major League Wrestling has released the cold open for the Caribbean Strap match between Richard Holliday and Savio Vega on tomorrow’s Fusion, a bout where the winner can call himself the rightful Caribbean champion. Check it out below.

Major League Wrestling has released a sneak peek at the cold open for the Caribbean Strap Match for the Caribbean Champion: Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega (c) this Wednesday, January 27 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

You can watch the sneak peek at the cold open for tomorrow’s FUSION at: https://youtu.be/wWHtD7jtLBk.

You can embed it on your website at:



Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Caribbean Strap match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship: Savio Vega (c) vs. Richard Holliday

•AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Zenshi

•Eliminator for World Tag Team Championship Match: TJP & Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence is Forever

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.