MLW has released the cold open to tomorrow's War Chamber matchup, which features world champion Alex Hammerstone and the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) taking on The Calling's Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA and ??? (with Raven).

MLW has released the cold open for its WAR CHAMBER special on REELZ, just one day prior to its airing this Tuesday at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

This year’s War Chamber features Alex Hammerstone and the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA and ??? (with Raven).

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Who will be victorious in the War Chamber?

Find out this Tuesday at 10pm ET / 7pm PT only on REELZ.

