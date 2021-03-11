Major League Wrestling issued the following:

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) ands NERDS Clothing today revealed the first wave of their collaboration.

For the first-time ever fans can buy designer jackets featuring the iconic likeness of LA Park and CONTRA Unit. The jackets are limited edition and available to pre-order now.

CONTRA soldiers can also rep the “global dealers in violence” in public with the limited edition CONTRA mask.

All new items are live and available to pre-order now exclusively at: https://www.nerdsclothing.com/collections/mlw.