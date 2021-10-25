MLW announced today via a post on social media that they had released the Title vs. Title main event match between Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu from the Fightland event on YouTube.

The announcement read like, “The most anticipated title match of the year lived up to expectations when @alexhammerstone battled @SAMOANWEREWOLF in #TitleForTitle rules. Watch the FULL bout for FREE NOW https://youtu.be/TVOBAUqVInM”