Major League Wrestling has released a full preview for this evening’s edition of their Youtube series Fusion: ALPHA, which will feature Tajiri defending the MLW Middleweight championship against Atsuki Aoyagi. Full details can be found below.

World Middleweight Championship: Tajiri (C) vs. Atsuki Aoyagi

LA Park vs. Homicide

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead

A historic Middleweight World Championship bout hosted by All Japan Pro Wrestling headlines an action packed Fusion: ALPHA finale, presented by newlawoffice.com!

For the first time in 18 years, All Japan Pro Wrestling will host an MLW title bout from Tokyo. Can the “Japanese Buzzsaw” fend off rising contender Atsuki Aoyagi? Or will Aoyagi catapult himself to international stardom overnight?

Days after being blindsided by the monstrous Matanza, The mighty Hammerstone looks for answers from Cesar Duran. Is El Jefe playing a dangerous game with the World Heavyweight Champion?

Following last week’s tag team title match, LA Park steps up to defend la familia’’s honor as “The Destroyer” goes to war with 5150’s veteran brawler Homicide!

How will National Openweight champ Alex Kane respond to being attacked by Calvin Tankman last week? The Bomaye Fight Club issues an official statement tonight!

Journey to Kauai as Ross and Marshall Von Erich ready for their return to the ring.

Willow Nightingale finally steps into the ring with the dangerous and demented Holidead. Will “The Babe with The Power” finally get some long overdue revenge on her attacker, or will Holidead continue to terrorize the Featherweight division with Arez and Dax by her side?

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Debrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Fusion: ALPHA!