MLW has concluded a round of talent releases, including BRG, Delmi Exo, and Akira. Fightful Select is reporting that all of the involved handled the situation professionally.

In particular, Akira reportedly anticipated the move and is already exploring new opportunities outside the promotion.

Starrcast continues to expand its Monty Brown offerings, including popular photo ops that depict fans receiving his signature “Pounce.” The poses are fully committed and authentic.