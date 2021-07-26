Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the release of several limited edition micro brawlers, which include figures of top stars Richard Holliday, Alexander Hammerstone, and lucha-libre legend LA Park. Full details can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling has teamed up with Pro Wrestling Tees to present a limited edition series of MLW Micro Brawlers exclusively at MLWShop.com.

Available to pre-order for just 5 days, fans can finally purchase LA Park, Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday for just $14.99 each. All orders will ship late fall 2021.

Pre-orders end this Friday July 30th at 1pm ET. Make sure to pre-order now to ensure you can secure your favorite MLW Micro Brawler at MLWShop.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on Vice TV as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, King Muertes, Davey Richards, Alicia Atout and many more.