Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that more tickets are now available for tomorrow’s Fusion television taping from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Details are below.
Due to adjustments in the layout of tomorrow’s production, select seats have been made available.
MLW returns this Saturday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and headlined by a 5 vs. 5 War Chamber match.
CARD
WAR CHAMBER MATCH:
Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? & ???
vs. CONTRA UNIT
Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship
Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???
Philly Street Fight for World Tag Team Championship
Los Parks vs. 5150
OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS
TJP vs. Calvin Tankman
LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide
nZo vs. Matt Cross
Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)
Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!
Aramis vs. Arez
Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs
OPERA CUP FINALS
Warhorse vs. KC Navarro
The debut of “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin
Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
6:45 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.
About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, Vice TV and beIN Sports.