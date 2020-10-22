According to Bodyslam.net, MLW has denied Mance Warner’s request for a release from his contract.

They had reported last week that AEW had shown some interest in Warner, however, he remained under contract with MLW. Warner has been spotted backstage at AEW a few times this year which sparked the topic of interest between the two parties. Its reported that AEW is “100% interested.” Warner has been trying to get out of his MLW contract for some time now, especially due to the fact that MLW hasn’t been operating during the pandemic, but they just recently denied his request. Bodyslam added that lawyers are getting involved at this point.

MLW has announced that they are planning to tape new episodes behind closed doors which will air next month. Warner is expected to take part in those tapings.