The LA Park family is reportedly done in MLW.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there was heat on LA Park in MLW over something that happened in the past, which wasn’t made clear, while at the same time Park has a reputation that comes from being difficult to deal with. However, Park is a legend and MLW kept using him because he was a star who always got over.

That all changed and they are now done with the company after an incident during WrestleMania Weekend in Texas. The Park family was scheduled to do a post-match run-in at the MLW Intimidation Games taping on Thursday, March 31, to set up Jacob Fatu vs. Park, but The Parks got very rough with Fatu, according to the report. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone was part of the run-in and was bleeding from the side of the head, and he and Park exchanged punches. The Intimidation Games main event saw Hammerstone retain over Fatu and Mads Krugger, before the run-in.

It was noted by one source that The Parks went off-script, ruined the post-match angle and went into business for themselves, delivering real strikes to Fatu and Hammerstone, including reckless chair shots, which busted open both Fatu and Hammerstone.

Hammerstone and Fatu both needed medical attention after the incident, but both will be OK.

MLW owner Court Bauer reportedly fired all three family members – LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park. They were all sent home on Friday, April 1. This led to changes on MLW’s Azteca Underground taping on April 1, where Fatu defeated Bestia 666 in the Azteca Apocalypto main event instead of Park.

It was noted that Hammerstone was yelling at Park when they returned to the backstage area, telling him “to go right now.” Park reportedly acted as if he didn’t understand English.

The veteran LA Park began working with MLW in 2018, but also worked for the original MLW in 2002 and 2003. He and his son, El Hijo de LA Park, who also began with MLW in 2018, held the MLW World Tag Team Titles for 297 days in 2021. The youngest, Park Jr., began with MLW in 2020 but has just a few matches on the books, including the title loss under Freebird Rules.

