Fightful Select has released a new backstage report on Major League Wresting, including details on some new faces showing up, and plans for the world title.

-We announced earlier today that Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE’s Corey Graves, had signed with MLW. Expect more faces, both new and familiar, to show up this season.

-Reports are that MLW ha been holding back some footage because their upcoming content deals are taking longer to go through than expected. The promotion is most likely going to announce those deals over the next couple of weeks.

-Alexander Hammerstone recently defended the MLW world heavyweight title in the United Kingdom. MLW is hoping to set up more title defenses across Europe in the future.