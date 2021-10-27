According to PW Insider, Major League Wrestling has released Bu Ku Dao, Beastman, and Leo Brien from their roster.

Reports are that MLW CEO Court Bauer had an edict to make MLW tapings a lot shorter, which explains today’s cuts. It is not known if more releases will be coming.

Bu Ku Dao joined MLW back in October of 2020 and briefly feuded with former NXT crusierweight champion, TJP. Beastman had signed back in September and worked the MLW Fightland tapings. Leo Brien was one member of the Dirty Blondes and has been with MLW for a few years.

We’ll keep you updated.