According to Inside the Ropes, Major League Wrestling has confirmed their rumored distribution deal to air content in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Reports are that the promotion will be partnering up with The Sports Channel Network, with word being that the deal was set to be announced prior to the COVID-19 outbreak causing a delay in operations.

MLW told ITR the following:

The key appeal to this deal is that it is a multi-platform deal. MLW has put a big focus on betting on streaming while being mindful of always having a conventional cable/satellite partner. This comprehensive deal provides MLW with a streaming presence on Sports Channel Network’s sister streamer VOD365 as well as Sports Channel Network, which does not require a subscription and is available on FreeView.

This news comes only days after IMPACT Wrestling announced their new alliance with Premier Sports, which begins later this month.