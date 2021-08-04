It appears Major League Wrestling is getting another spinoff series.

According to Wrestling Inc, the promotion has signed a deal to create a new show that will air this fall and is based off the Azteca Underground storyline currently being told, which features star Cesar Duran (fka as Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground) as the matchmaker and televised authority figure. The name being considered is MLW AZTECA, and will feature an entirely different roster than the one being used on MLW’s flagship program, FUSION.

The report adds that the deal has been in the works for close to a year, with an official announcement expected soon, which will include where the show shall air. This news comes after MLW revealed a different spinoff series entitled, “Fusion: ALPHA,” which is set to premiere next month.

Stay tuned.