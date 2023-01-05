MLW has reportedly signed AKIRA.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that MLW has signed the 29 year old indie talent from Bringhurst, Indiana. He is set to begin with the promotion soon.

It was noted that the deal has been in the works for a while, going back to at least early November. MLW officials ar said to be very high on AKIRA.

AKIRA has worked for numerous indies across the country, including GCW, Prestige Wrestling, ICW, and Beyond Wrestling, among others. The traveled indie talent is making a name for himself on the indies and the Death Match scene, while also working shoot-style matches. He worked more than 100 matches in 2022.

As seen below, Jon Moxley was seen wearing some of AKIRA’s merchandise on AEW Dynamite last year.

jon moxley akira hoodie

