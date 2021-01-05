Major League Wrestling may be making another move to grow their broadcast base.

According to Fightful Select, the promotion is currently in talks with two separate networks about the potential of joining forces, which will add to their already impressive relationships with DAZN, Fubo, and their long-time partner beIN Sports. CEO Court Bauer reportedly told the publication that he considers these two unnamed networks “Tier 1,” with word being that if a deal comes to fruition it will be for additional content aside from their flagship program, Fusion.

This news comes one day prior to MLW’s Kings Of Colosseum event, which is set to feature two marquee title matchups and a possible appearance by lucha-libre superstar Mil Muertes.