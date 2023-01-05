MLW is reportedly bringing back the MLW Underground series.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that MLW is in the process of developing a revival of their MLW Underground series. The concept will be a limited series.

MLW Underground originally premiered almost 20 years ago, airing pre-taped matches on regional sports networks with Joey Styles calling the action. The series aired from April 7, 2003 – February 14, 2004 with a total of 34 sixty-minute episodes. MLW began airing re-runs of the show in the summer of 2020 on BeIN Sports USA.

There’s no word yet on when MLW Underground will return, but we will keep you updated.

