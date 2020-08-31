Major League Wrestling is finally coming back.

Company CEO Court Bauer spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype the return of his promotion, which had shutdown operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The hibernation is over,” said Bauer. “We’ll air in November on a weeknight in primetime on Fubo Sports Network, and our content will also be available on DAZN, which includes exclusive content, and Saturday nights on beIN. As for the filming, we’re not going to publicly announce our location. If fans were to show up, it would just cause a wave of complications with the COVID protocol, but we are very excited to return for our fans.”

MLW will begin their tapings in October, with shows set to air this upcoming November. Bauer also reminds fans that they’ve hired a COVID-19 compliance officer, who will help enforce safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We hired a COVID Compliance Officer, Mike Kitlas, and there will be frequent testing,” said Bauer. “We’re going to test before everyone gets on a plane, when they land, and then again during the tapings. We’ll be cleaning the trucks and the set every day. We have a protocol to follow, and we will ensure that guidelines will be met to keep everyone safe. That will include scheduling, transportation, locker room social distancing, and wearing masks, which will apply for talent, staff, and production.”

The interview also notes that MLW is considering changing the name of its weekly series from Fusion to Underground following the success of their MLW Underground airings during the pandemic. The promotion also released a teaser trailer for their return, which you can watch below.