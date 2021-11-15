Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they will be returning to the Dallas area on January 21st for their “Blood & Thunder” event, which will also serve as television tapings for their weekly episodic, Fusion. The show will take place at the Gilley’s arena, and will feature several top company stars, which you can see in the full details below.

Major League Wrestling returns to Dallas on Friday, January 21 for “MLW Blood & Thunder” with Gilley’s 3,800 seat arena hosting the event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Tuesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. (CT) at MLWDallas.com and on Eventbrite. Tickets start at just $10.

The fight card for this must-see MLW TV taping will be announced in the days and weeks ahead.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

nZo

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

Davey Richards

King Muertes with Karlee Perez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Alex Kane

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Ikuro Kwon

Gino Medina

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

🎟 Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas. All ticket holders for the originally scheduled Sept 11 event will have their tickets honored for this event.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

