MLW Rise Of The Renegades 2022 Results

June 9, 2022

Gilley’s Live

Dallas, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Aramis vs. Gino Medina In A Mexican Lumberjack Strap Match

The lumberjacks at ringside are holding leather straps. Aramis starts things off with a flying arm-drag. Aramis with a Headscissors Takeover. Aramis dropkicks Medina off the ring apron. Aramis with another Headscissors Takeover. Medina is getting mollywhopped on the outside. Aramis lands The Suicide Dive. Medina launches Aramis over the top rope. Aramis with a shoulder block. Medina sends Aramis crashing into the lumberjacks. Aramis runs back into the ring. Medina attacks Aramis from behind. Medina with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Medina dumps Aramis out of the ring. Medina stomps on Aramis chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Medina fish hooks Aramis. Medina applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Medina with a forearm smash. Medina whips Aramis across the ring. Aramis kicks Medina in the face. The lumberjacks attacks Aramis while he’s standing on the ring apron.

Aramis dives over Medina. Medina hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Medina applies a kneeling arm-bar. Medina with a blistering chop. Medina taunts the Dallas crowd. Aramis denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Aramis with a back heel kick. Aramis with a flying arm-drag. Aramis with a Spinning Back Kick. Aramis sweeps out the legs of Medina. Medina avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Medina sends Aramis into the ropes. Aramis with a Flying Powerslam for a two count. Aramis plays to the crowd. Arez shoves Aramis off the top turnbuckle. Medina with The SitOut Rear Mat Slam for a two count. The referee gets distracted by El Dragon. Aramis repeatedly whops Medina with the leather strap. The referee admonishes Aramis. Aramis denies The Spinning Rack Bomb. Medina rolls Aramis over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gino Medina via Pinfall

– Next week on MLW Fusion, Taya Valkyrie will battle Holidead For The Inaugural MLW Featherweight Championship.

– In two weeks, Jacob Fatu will battle Mads Krugger In A Weapons Of Mass Destruction Match.

– Alex Kane informs us that there will be an expansion in The Bomaye Fight Club but wouldn’t disclose who would be joining the group.

Second Match: Octagon Jr (c) vs. Matt Cross For The IWA Caribbean Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cross applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cross applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Cross applies a rear chin lock. Octagon with a snap mare takeover of his own. Octagon with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Octagon applies a side headlock. Cross whips Octagon across the ring. Octagon drops Cross with a shoulder tackle. Octagon lunges over Cross. Octagon matrix under a clothesline from Cross. Octagon applies a knuckle lock. Octagons laps Cross in the chest. Octagon with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Octagon with The Orihara MoonSault.

Octagon has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Octagon dumps Cross head on the ring apron. Octagon rolls Cross back into the ring. Octagon hooks the outside leg for a two count. Octagon punches Cross in the back. Octagon slams Cross head on the top turnbuckle pad. Octagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Octagon drives his knee into Cross back. Octagon applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Cross reverses out of the irish whip from Octagon. Cross sends Octagon face first into the canvas. Cross with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Cross slams Octagon’s head on all four corner turnbuckle pads for a two count. Cross sends Octagon to the corner. Octagon side steps Cross into the turnbuckles.

Octagon dodges The Running Boot. Octagon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Octagon with The Slingshot Tornillo for a two count. Octagon puts Cross on the top turnbuckle. Octagon with a forearm smash. Octagon and Cross are trading back and forth shots. Cross sends Octagon crashing into the canvas. Cross with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Cross with a Running Pump Kick for a two count. Cross drags Octagon to the corner. Octagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Octagon with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner. Following a snap mare takeover, Octagon goes into the lateral press for a one count. Cross denies The Tiger Driver. Cross ducks a clothesline from Octagon. Cross drops Octagon with The Handspring Cutter for a two count. Cross goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Octagon ducks out of the way. Octagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Octagon connects with The Spinning Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWA Caribbean Champion, Octagon Jr via Pinfall

"All you gotta do is ask." Looks like a Middleweight title match between @TheBadReed and @KCwrestles may soon be on the horizon. #MLW

▶️ https://t.co/t84A7yxg2o pic.twitter.com/nsXKksu5XK — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 10, 2022

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone & The Von Erichs vs. Richard Holliday, King Muertes and Mads Krugger w/Alicia Atout In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. The Von Hammers clear the ring. Team Holliday regroups on the outside. Marshall Von Erich and Richard Holliday will start things off. Test Of Strength. Holliday kicks Marshall in the gut. Holliday applies a side headlock. Marshall whips Holliday across the ring. Holliday drops Marshall with a shoulder tackle. Marshall drops down on the canvas. Marshall leapfrogs over Holliday. Marshall dropkicks Holliday. Ross and Krugger are tagged in. Krugger launches Ross to the corner. Ross side steps Krugger into the turnbuckles. Von Erichs gangs up on Krugger. Krugger uppercuts Marshall. Von Erichs yanks Krugger off the top turnbuckle. Ross with The PK. Marshall with The Standing MoonSault. Ross goes into the lateral press for a one count. Double Irish Whip. Krugger with a double clothesline. Krugger sends Ross to the corner. Krugger is choking Ross with his boot. Ross with heavy bodyshots. Krugger uppercuts Ross. Krugger tags in Muertes.

Muertes kicks Ross in the gut. Muertes repeatedly stomps on Ross’s chest. Muertes drives Ross face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Muertes with clubbing corner clotheslines. Ross kicks Muertes in the face. Muertes Chokeslams Ross for a one count. Muertes applies a front face lock. Muertes with a Big Biel Throw. Muertes taunts Hammerstone and Marshall. Muertes tags in Holliday. Team Holliday is mauling Ross in the corner. The referee is trying to calm down Hammerstone. Holliday repeatedly stomps on Ross’s chest. Muertes and Krugger continues to pick Ross apart on the outside. Holliday drops Ross with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Holliday delivers The Garvin Stomp. Holliday sends Ross to the corner. Ross creates distance with a Flying Knee Strike.

Hammerstone and Muertes are tagged in. Hammerstone ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Hammerstone with a Release German Suplex. Hammerstone with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Hammerstone shakes the ropes. Hammerstone pulls Holliday into the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Dallas. Hammerstone tees off on Holliday. Hammerstone goes for The Nightmare Pendulum, but Muertes gets in the way. Muertes is putting the boots to Hammerstone. Muertes with a straight right hand. Muertes whips Hammerstone across the ring. Hammerstone kicks Muertes in the chest. Muertes Powerslams Hammerstone for a two count. Muertes punches Hammerstone. Hammerstone nails Muertes with The Pump Kick. Hammerstone connects with The Nightmare Pendulum. The referee gets distracted by Atout. Muertes tags in Holliday. Holliday clocks Hammerstone with Atout’s heels. Holliday plants Hammerstone with The 2008 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Richard Holliday, King Muertes and Mads Krugger via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 313 of The Hoots Podcast